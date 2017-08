2nd Circ. Nixes German Billionaire's IRS Summons Appeal

Law360, Washington (August 30, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday threw out an appeal from German billionaire Georg Schaeffler for a ruling that the IRS can’t pursue his outside accounting firm, Ernst & Young, for documents related to an examination of his income tax liabilities.



The appeals court agreed with the government and a lower trial court judge that the case became moot when the IRS withdrew its summons to EY, rejecting Schaeffler’s argument under the “voluntary cessation exception to the mootness doctrine” that the IRS, absent a final judgment, could simply...

