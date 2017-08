DC Circ. Ends 3rd-Party Candidates' Antitrust Suit

Law360, Fort Wayne (August 30, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by third-party presidential candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein against the Commission on Presidential Debates and the major political parties, ruling Tuesday that the pair's exclusion from the 2012 presidential debates constituted neither an antitrust violation nor an affront to their First Amendment rights.



The panel unanimously agreed that none of the claims by Libertarian candidate Johnson and the Green Party's Stein should be revived, with the majority opinion focusing on the fact that...

