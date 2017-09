Mass. Opioid Substitution Law A Nice Idea, But Falls Short

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A 2014 Massachusetts law requiring pharmacists to substitute abuse-deterrent opioids for their standard counterparts is set to go into effect relatively soon, but growing doubts about the benefits of these drugs mean the law may not help much in fighting the opioid crisis, experts say.



The first of its kind in the country, the law has since been followed by similar ones in Maryland, Florida and West Virginia, according to an Aug. 8 report on abuse-deterrent formulations. In the last few weeks, Massachusetts has finalized the...

