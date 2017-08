Samsung's Redaction Bid Shot Down In License Breach Suit

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court refused Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.’s request to redact dozens of allegations in its breach of license lawsuit against Imperium IP Holdings Ltd. Monday, determining that they did not reveal trade secrets or other sensitive information related to current business dealings.



Calling Samsung’s argument “conclusory,” Judge Mark Kearney, a U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania sitting by designation in the Delaware court, determined that sealing or redacting such filings requires sworn testimony to the immediate harm from public reporting. He...

