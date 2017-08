Call Completion Records Regs Ineffective, Telecoms Tell FCC

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT) -- AT&T, Sprint Corp. and Comcast Corp. have told the Federal Communications Commission that the agency should eliminate certain record-keeping rules directed at cracking down on poor rural phone service, saying that the data indicates such requirements are not effective for improving service quality.



The FCC’s reporting requirements do not function as the intended benchmark to gauge how well providers and intermediaries are connecting and transferring long-distance calls, the companies said on Monday.



“AT&T’s experience with the data recording and retention has been that the data anomalies...

To view the full article, register now.