Users Say Internet Is An Information Service: NCTA Survey

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT) -- USTelecom and NCTA-The Internet and Cable Television Association shared a survey with the Federal Communications Commission on Monday claiming to demonstrate that users view broadband internet access services as a form of information service, meaning that it should be classified as such.



The survey, jointly commissioned by USTelecom and the NCTA, included online input from some 1,200 customers of both fixed and mobile broadband providers, representing a spectrum of age, income, gender and race. Users overwhelmingly expected broadband internet access services to provide information processing among...

To view the full article, register now.