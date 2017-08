Texans File Over 600 Price Gouging Complaints Amid Harvey

Law360, Dallas (August 29, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of Texans have filed price gouging complaints related to Hurricane Harvey, leading to at least nine civil investigative demands by the Texas Attorney General’s office as of Tuesday afternoon with more to come, according to the office.



The AG's office has gotten 600 complaints related to the record-breaking hurricane as of Tuesday morning, a figure that’s still rising, spokeswoman Kayleigh Lovvorn said. A majority of the complaints allege price gouging for bottled water, gas, groceries and lodging, but the office hasn’t yet been able to...

To view the full article, register now.