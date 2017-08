Chip Inventor Wins 24-Year Tax Row With Calif.

Law360, Washington (August 30, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Computer chip inventor Gilbert Hyatt has emerged largely victorious in his 24-year tax battle with California over patent licensing income from the early 1990s following a marathon hearing Tuesday before a state tax board, which agreed that he was a Nevada resident for most of that period.



The California Board of Equalization voted in favor of Hyatt on several critical issues at the hearing, effectively gutting the state Franchise Tax Board’s case seeking roughly $50 million in taxes, penalties and a quarter century of interest related...

