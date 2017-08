Ill. State Worker Urges Justices To Take Up Union Fees Case

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A nonunion Illinois state employee on Tuesday again urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the legality of mandatory public sector union fees, arguing his challenge is an apt vehicle for reviewing the 40-year-old precedent that allowed those so-called agency fees.



Mark Janus filed his final brief looking to convince the nation's highest court to grant his petition for review in a suit over an Illinois law letting unions collect fees from non-member public sector workers.



Janus is taking aim at the Supreme Court's 1977 ruling...

To view the full article, register now.