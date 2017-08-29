Enviros, Tribe Fight Delisting Of Yellowstone Grizzlies

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups, animal rights groups and a Native American tribe this week sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its decision to take away Endangered Species Act protections for the Yellowstone-area grizzly population.

The FWS in June said Yellowstone's roughly 700 grizzlies have recovered enough that they don’t need protections offered by the ESA, but in two complaints filed this week, several organizations disputed that.

The Humane Society of the United States and the Fund for Animals said the bears have experienced increasing mortality rates...
Case Information

Case Title

Humane Society of The United States et al v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service et al


Case Number

9:17-cv-00117

Court

Montana

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Judge

Dana L. Christensen

Date Filed

August 29, 2017

Case Title

Northern Cheyenne Tribe et al v. Zinke et al


Case Number

9:17-cv-00119

Court

Montana

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Judge

Dana L. Christensen

Date Filed

August 30, 2017

