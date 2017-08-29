Enviros, Tribe Fight Delisting Of Yellowstone Grizzlies

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups, animal rights groups and a Native American tribe this week sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its decision to take away Endangered Species Act protections for the Yellowstone-area grizzly population.



The FWS in June said Yellowstone's roughly 700 grizzlies have recovered enough that they don’t need protections offered by the ESA, but in two complaints filed this week, several organizations disputed that.



The Humane Society of the United States and the Fund for Animals said the bears have experienced increasing mortality rates...

