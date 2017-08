Texas Lawyers Jump To Action As Harvey Wreaks Havoc

Law360, Dallas (August 30, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT) -- As a deadly, unprecedented storm rolled through Houston and the greater coastal area, Texas lawyers stepped up to help, wading through chest-deep water to rescue neighbors, opening up homes to displaced colleagues and friends, and manning boats and trucks to save residents and deliver needed supplies.



Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain in the days it hovered around the Houston area, causing devastating, widespread flooding. As the waters rose across the city, Texas attorneys were among the thousands of volunteers who “did what...

