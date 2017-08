8th Circ. OKs Tribal Conviction As Factor In Gun Charge

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday cemented a man’s conviction on assault and weapons charges stemming from an altercation on the Rosebud Reservation, rejecting his argument that one of the counts should be nixed because he didn’t have proper representation in an underlying tribal court case.



A split three-judge panel affirmed a South Dakota district court’s denial of motions by Michael Lee Long Jr. — who was convicted of one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of simple assault, one count of being a...

