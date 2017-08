Ex-Restaurant Owner Gets 5 Years For $5.6M Bank Fraud

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A Missouri restaurateur who the Eighth Circuit said must be resentenced on charges connected to a nearly $5.6 million bank fraud will now serve a five-year prison term instead of his initial one-year sentence, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.



In addition to the prison sentence, Bruce Swisshelm, 70, a Springfield area resident who owned Burger King, Macaroni Grill and other restaurant franchises must pay $5,592,583 in restitution for lying about his companies' finances on a $5.6 million loan application. His resentencing comes after the...

