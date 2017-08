7th Circ. Affirms 57-Month Sentence For Fraudster

Law360, Springfield (August 30, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT) -- In a split decision Tuesday, the Seventh Circuit affirmed a 57-month sentence for an Indiana-based financial adviser who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of his clients' money on personal and home expenses.



Two of the three appeals judges agreed that Jaime Lopez, who was convicted last year of wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, did not have a right to a new trial based on mistakes he alleged the district judge made, including allowing mention of Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff at the trial.



Lopez, 42, was...

