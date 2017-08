Hospital Laundry Co. Beats Ch. 11 Plan Challenge

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 reorganization plan of Angelica Corp. is all set for implementation after a New York bankruptcy judge on Tuesday overruled a lingering objection to litigation releases for the company’s main equity investor, Trilantic North America, observing that no actionable claims have been identified.



Angelica, a medical laundry and linen company based in Georgia, cleared a final hurdle in its path to Chapter 11 plan confirmation, as U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity quashed a challenge over plan provisions that free Trilantic from potential suits...

