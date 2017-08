New Jury Clears J&J In Rembrandt Contact Lens Patent Row

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury found that Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.'s contact lenses do not infringe on a patent belonging to Rembrandt Vision Technologies LP, according to a verdict form entered Tuesday, repeating a finding that the Federal Circuit vacated for a new trial after discovering the first jury’s noninfringement verdict was swayed by false expert testimony.



This is the second time a jury has cleared the Johnson & Johnson unit against Rembrandt, ending the fight over U.S. Patent Number 5,712,327, which covers a type...

