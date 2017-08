Bitcoin Fraudster's Attys Urge Leniency, Citing Minor Role

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for one of three men convicted of running an illegal bitcoin website urged a New York federal court on Tuesday to forgo sentencing their client to prison, citing his cooperation with investigators and the relatively minor role he played in the scheme, as well as his spotless criminal record.



Of the fraudsters convicted in the scam, Yuri Lebedev’s role was relatively minor and, at least at first, most of his involvement in the bitcoin exchange Coin.mx was legitimate and focused on improving compliance with regulations,...

