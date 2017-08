EU Parliament Brexit Chief Bemoans 'Slow Progress' In Talks

Law360, London (August 30, 2017, 6:10 PM BST) -- A transition period will be needed to finalize the terms of a future trading relationship between the EU and the U.K. because of the slow progress made in negotiations so far, the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator said on Wednesday.



Guy Verhofstadt, a former prime minister of Belgium, told MEPs that the Brexit talks — which entered their third round this week — remain mired and need to move forward to “actual negotiations” over the specific terms of the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU.



“There is slow...

