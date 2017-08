Frankel Wyron Founder Tapped As Takata's Future Claims Rep

Law360, Wilmington (August 30, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge gave the green light Wednesday for Takata to appoint a founding Frankel Wyron LLP partner as its future claims representative, rejecting an alternative choice floated by product liability litigation organization Attorneys Information Exchange Group.



During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon approved the application to appoint Roger Frankel, also a former co-chair of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP's restructuring group, to advocate for potential future personal injury and other claimants, typically those who have yet to be affected...

