Major Canned-Tuna Producers Hit With More Price-Fix Suits

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A trio of new suits piled onto the country’s three biggest and long-beleaguered producers of canned tuna, alleging they colluded for more than a decade to raise prices and restrict supply in violation of federal antitrust laws.



Privately held Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Tri-Union Seafoods LLC, which does business as Chicken of the Sea, and StarKist Co. illegally colluded to repeatedly raise the prices of their canned tuna products from at least 2004 to July 2015, according to the direct purchasers’ heavily redacted suits, which were...

