Uber Hit With Trademark Suit By 'Uber Operations'

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. was hit with a trademark lawsuit Tuesday from a cloud computing company called Uber Operations, which says its name pre-dated that of the embattled ride-share giant.



The suit claims that Uber, already beset by a wide range of legal problems, has caused so-called reverse confusion — a trademark law concept where a newer, larger company overwhelms and drowns out an older, but smaller, brand owner.



“Although Uber Operations and Uber Tech are not direct competitors, the ubiquitiousness of Uber Tech’s mark is such...

To view the full article, register now.