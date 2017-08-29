Uber Hit With Trademark Suit By 'Uber Operations'

By Bill Donahue

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. was hit with a trademark lawsuit Tuesday from a cloud computing company called Uber Operations, which says its name pre-dated that of the embattled ride-share giant.

The suit claims that Uber, already beset by a wide range of legal problems, has caused so-called reverse confusion — a trademark law concept where a newer, larger company overwhelms and drowns out an older, but smaller, brand owner.

“Although Uber Operations and Uber Tech are not direct competitors, the ubiquitiousness of Uber Tech’s mark is such...
Case Information

Case Title

UBER OPERATIONS LLC v. UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC


Case Number

4:17-cv-00391

Court

Florida Northern

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

MARK E WALKER

Date Filed

August 29, 2017

