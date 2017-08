Mattis Allows Transgender Troops To Serve During Review

Law360, Nashville (August 30, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Defense Secretary James Mattis announced late Tuesday that transgender troops will continue to be allowed to openly serve in the military for the time being, saying he will not fully implement President Donald Trump’s recent ban until a review panel completes its work and he has a chance to advise the president.



While the U.S. Department of Defense intends to carry out the policy direction set out in Trump’s Aug. 25 memorandum on military service by transgender people, it will first conduct a study and develop...

