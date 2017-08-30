Deals Rumor Mill: Toshiba, Uber, Albaugh

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Bain Capital is refusing to bow out of the monthslong battle to buy Toshiba Corp.’s memory chip business, with Reuters reporting Wednesday that a group led by the private equity firm is making a last-minute offer worth about $18 billion. According to the report, Apple Inc. has joined the Bain-led group to help make its bid more appealing. Meanwhile, the consortium led by Western Digital Corp., which has been rumored to be on the verge of inking an agreement with Toshiba, is having problems getting negotiations...

To view the full article, register now.