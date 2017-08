Challenge To Smog Standard Delay Is Moot, EPA Tells DC Circ.

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- With the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency having recently withdrawn its proposal to extend a deadline for designating smog-affected areas, the legal challenges to the extension are now moot and should be tossed, the agency told the D.C. Circuit Tuesday.



Earlier this month the EPA reversed course on a June proposal to delay for a year, to October 2018, the deadline for states to report whether local areas have met national ozone standards set in 2015. The original move had sparked lawsuits from environmental and public health...

