Philly Sues AG Over Withholding Funds To Sanctuary Cities

By Dan Packel

Law360, Philadelphia (August 30, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia has joined the fight against the Trump administration’s efforts to cut off federal public safety funding for so-called sanctuary cities, filing a federal suit Wednesday that claims the new rules established by Attorney General Jeff Sessions overstep his authority.

The city called the recent policy change to weigh down a federal grant with immigration compliance requirements “contrary to law, unconstitutional, and arbitrary and capricious”

Philadelphia is taking issue with Sessions’ July announcement that jurisdictions refusing to change their policies on immigration to align with federal...
Case Information

Case Title

THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA v. SESSIONS


Case Number

2:17-cv-03894

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Other Statutory Actions

Judge

MICHAEL M. BAYLSON

Date Filed

August 30, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

