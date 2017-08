DOL Confirms Plans To Delay Parts Of New Fiduciary Rule

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed Wednesday that it plans to delay parts of its fiduciary rule for retirement account advisers until mid-2019, saying it would be impossible to conduct a new analysis of the rule ordered by the White House and make changes by the end of this year.



Portions of the rule went into effect in June, and other parts were delayed until Jan. 1, 2018, so that brokers and financial advisers who help manage retirement investments have time to prepare. The Labor Department...

