6th Circ. Backs Prosecutor's Win On Hostile Workplace Claim

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel Tuesday backed an Ohio county prosecutor’s quick win against a fired worker's claim that the prosecutor created a hostile work environment, saying that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act does not protect employees from all acts of “boorish” or “callous” behavior.



The panel majority upheld a district court’s award of summary judgment to Pike County Prosecutor Robert Junk Jr. on a hostile work environment claim brought by Pamela Daniels, whose suit had alleged he held an AR-15 assault rifle in...

To view the full article, register now.