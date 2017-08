Kids Urge 9th Circ. Not To Nix Climate Suit Against Feds

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Youths accusing the U.S. of failing to protect future generations from climate change have asked the Ninth Circuit to reject the federal government’s request that the appeals court instruct an Oregon federal court to toss the lawsuit.



The government has complained in part that the kids’ discovery request made as part of the lawsuit was especially cumbersome, but the youths said on Monday that’s an erroneous characterization. They said the parties have been meeting and conferring, and that they are “reasonably responding” to the government’s concerns...

To view the full article, register now.