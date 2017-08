Ex-Mets Player Says Japanese Team Abandoned Contract

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A former New York Mets player has sued the owners of a Japanese baseball team in Pennsylvania federal court, alleging the team kept him on a reserve list while negotiating a contract with him for the 2015 season then suddenly abandoned the deal.



Zachary Lutz claims in his suit Tuesday that the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles owner Rakuten Inc., its CEO and a subsidiary spent months negotiating a contract with Lutz for the 2015 season, before suddenly refusing to sign it when it was too late...

To view the full article, register now.