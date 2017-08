Chevron Settles With Apex Over $30M Md. Pipeline Cleanup

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a suit brought by Chevron USA Inc. against Apex Oil Company Inc. and a subsidiary after a settlement was reached over allegations that a Baltimore petroleum pipeline leak forced Chevron to spend more than $30 million on remediation.



The specifics of the settlement agreement were not released. The case involves allegations that Apex and subsidiary Petroleum Fuel & Terminal Co. were responsible for discharges that forced Chevron to incur cleanup costs it shouldn’t have had to pay, according to...

