PTAB To Review 2 Patents Challenged By Fed Banks

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Tuesday it would review two patents that cover systems for verifying checks that have been challenged by the Federal Reserve's regional banks, finding the patents were likely invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice standard.



In separate decisions, the PTAB agreed to institute covered business method review of Bozeman Financial LLC’s patents based on challenges from the 12 district banks of the Federal Reserve System. The banks argue the patents are invalid for claiming nothing more than an abstract...

