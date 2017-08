Temple Alum To Stay On As Judge In Suit Against Alma Mater

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge with a law degree from Temple University declined Wednesday to recuse himself from a racial bias lawsuit against the school, denying that his “routine” connections with his alma mater would make a reasonable person doubt he could be impartial.



U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg said that he had no contact with the university’s Department of Public Safety and Security, which is the focus of the suit, and that his interactions with the school were unremarkable for an alumnus, citing cases involving...

