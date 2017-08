DOJ Backs FCC Plan To Tackle Contraband Cellphones

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the Federal Communications Commission Tuesday that it supports the agency’s efforts to tackle contraband cellphones in correctional facilities, saying the phones are an ongoing security and public safety concern for the Bureau of Prisons and state and local correctional partners nationwide.



In a letter penned by the DOJ’s Office of Legal Policy, the DOJ said it backed the FCC’s plan to combat contraband cellphones, noting that the phones are used to help gangs, aid in criminal enterprises and violent crimes,...

To view the full article, register now.