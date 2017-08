ITC Approves New Tariffs On Taiwanese Rebar

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration will enact new anti-dumping duties ranging up to 32 percent on Taiwanese steel rebar after the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Wednesday that the dumped merchandise is threatening domestic producers.



In a unanimous vote of the four commissioners currently serving at the ITC, the commission handed a victory to the Rebar Trade Action Coalition, an industry consortium that had vigorously pursued the tariffs on imports from Taiwan, Japan and Turkey over the last several months.



“This finding, along with the prior affirmative injury...

