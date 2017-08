8th Circ. Rejects Investor Objection To Ponzi Compensation

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit batted down investment fund objections to a $19 million compensation plan resulting from a $3.7 billion Ponzi scheme, saying Wednesday that the investments' original preferred status doesn't entitle the three funds to preferential treatment in the wake of the fraud.



The funds — Topwater Exclusive Fund III LLC, Freestone Low Volatility Partners LP and Freestone Low Volatility Qualified Partners LP — had invested in former Stewardship Investment Advisors LLC founder Marlon Quan's funds, particularly Stewardship Credit Arbitrage Fund, or SCAF. The investments were...

