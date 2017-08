Dershowitz Avoids Sanctions In Offshoot From Sex Slave Case

Law360, Miami (August 30, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Alan Dershowitz narrowly avoided sanctions Wednesday as a Florida appeals court found that a woman who previously raised lurid accusations against the renowned attorney and his client Jeffrey Epstein did not meet the requirements to bring her bid in a related suit.



Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal sided with appellant Virginia Giuffre by finding the trial court had jurisdiction to rule on her sanctions motion, but despite suggesting that Dershowitz's actions damaged her reputation, the three-judge panel found Giuffre's requested relief insufficient to remedy the...

