Mich. Court Tosses Botched Surgery Suit As Untimely

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A split Michigan appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a surgeon of botching a patient’s surgery, saying evidence showed the patient was aware of his injury but failed to file suit within six months as required by state law.



In a 2-1 ruling, a Court of Appeals panel upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of orthopedic surgeon Christopher Najarian and St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital in a suit brought by patient Pasquale Sciortino accusing the doctor of cutting his ulnar nerve...

