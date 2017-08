Debt Collector Accused Of Lies, Threats Accepts Industry Ban

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A debt collector the Federal Trade Commission accused of lying and threatening borrowers and their family members to try to collect debts from people who sometimes owed nothing has been banned from the debt collection business, the agency said Wednesday.



As part of a settlement approved by a New York federal judge last week, Anthony Coppola cannot collect or trade consumer debt and faces a litany of restrictions for any work he does related to “financial-related products or services.” Coppola, who filed for bankruptcy a few...

