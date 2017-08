Ex-US Tax Judge Disbarred In Minn. Over Tax Cheat Scheme

Law360, Washington (August 30, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Tax Court judge who is serving a prison term for conspiring with her husband to cheat on their taxes during a 10-year stretch — including understating their taxable income by $1 million — has been disbarred by the Minnesota Supreme Court.



Diane L. Kroupa agreed to disbarment as her punishment for conviction on a felony offense — conspiracy to defraud the United States — according to the order made public Wednesday and signed by Associate Justice David R. Stras. Kroupa pled guilty to...

