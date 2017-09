Avoiding Wage And Hour Issues During A Gov't Shutdown

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT) -- As the federal government fiscal year nears its end, the airwaves are once again filled with the words “government shutdown” and “sequestration.” If those events come to pass, companies that are dependent to any significant degree on federal funding, whether through contracts or grants, may need to think about furloughing some of their staff.



Furloughing hourly workers can be relatively simple, so long as any contracts and collective bargaining agreements are complied with. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, which covers workers in general, and the...

To view the full article, register now.