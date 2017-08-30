Sen. Asks FBI To Investigate Icahn's Possible Conflicts
Icahn quit his post advising the president on regulatory issues earlier this month after Democrats and government watchdogs at Public Citizen raised concerns about potential conflicts, including Duckworth and other Democratic senators raising questions around the renewable fuel credit activities of CVR Energy Inc., where Icahn is chair of the board of directors...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login