Sen. Asks FBI To Investigate Icahn's Possible Conflicts

By Melissa Daniels

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., asked FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn violated federal conflict of interest laws while serving as special adviser to President Donald Trump.  

Icahn quit his post advising the president on regulatory issues earlier this month after Democrats and government watchdogs at Public Citizen raised concerns about potential conflicts, including Duckworth and other Democratic senators raising questions around the renewable fuel credit activities of CVR Energy Inc., where Icahn is chair of the board of directors...
