EEOC Chair Says Pay Bias Still A Priority Despite OMB Move

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Although the White House budget office has given employers a temporary respite from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s recently expanded pay-data collection efforts, acting EEOC Chair Victoria Lipnic cautioned Wednesday that businesses are still bound by their previous reporting requirements and that the agency is not softening its focus on pay discrimination.



Lipnic spoke with Law360 a day after Office of Management and Budget official Neomi Rao notified the EEOC that the OMB was delaying a rule the agency finalized last year to expand the...

To view the full article, register now.