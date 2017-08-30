Nonprofit Leader Accused Of Stealing Tribal Grant Money

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Cleveland man has been indicted on charges that he stole more than $77,000 in federal grant money meant to help Native Americans while at the helm of a nonprofit, prosecutors announced Wednesday.



Robert Roche, 70, was slapped with one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and two counts of theft from programs receiving federal funds, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.



“Mr. Roche took tens of thousands of dollars earmarked...

To view the full article, register now.