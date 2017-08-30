Nonprofit Leader Accused Of Stealing Tribal Grant Money

By Christine Powell

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Cleveland man has been indicted on charges that he stole more than $77,000 in federal grant money meant to help Native Americans while at the helm of a nonprofit, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Robert Roche, 70, was slapped with one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and two counts of theft from programs receiving federal funds, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

“Mr. Roche took tens of thousands of dollars earmarked...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular