La. Appeals Court Throws Out Med Mal Claims As Untimely

Law360, Washington (September 1, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The family of a man who died from blood clotting at a Louisiana hospital has lost out on wrongful death claims, with a state appeals court holding the family could not wait more than a year following the man’s death to file medical malpractice allegations.



The divided Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that the widow and surviving children of Ralph Guidry, who died at age 77 in 2014, could not bring wrongful death claims against the hospital and two doctors some 13 months...

