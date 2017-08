Report Shows Spike In ICE Detainers Under Trump

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A Syracuse University research center released a new report Wednesday indicating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s use of immigrant detainers shot up by almost 30 percent after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, but is still well below peak levels in 2011.



The report, authored by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, draws from more than 2 million ICE detainers issued from October 2002 to March attained via more than 50 Freedom of Information Act requests. In March, shortly after Trump took office, ICE prepared 13,971...

