Export Development Canada Prices $396M Green Bond

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Export credit agency Export Development Canada announced Wednesday that it has priced its first Canadian-currency green bond at CA$500 million ($396.1 million), saying it wants to meet an increasing demand for climate financing.



The bonds, which are earmarked for environmental uses, carry a fixed rate of 1.8 percent and are set to come due in September 2022, according to a statement from the agency announcing the pricing. BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. are the lead underwriters for the offering, the statement...

To view the full article, register now.