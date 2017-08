Teva Hit With Investor Suit Over $40.5B Actavis Merger

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. slapped the drugmaker and several of its current and former executives with a suit in Pennsylvania federal court on Wednesday accusing them of concealing the negative fallout from Teva’s $40.5 billion acquisition of Actavis Generics.



Investor Barry Baker alleged in his complaint that Teva, former CEO Erez Vigodman, former Chief Financial Officer Eyal Desheh and interim CEO Yitzhak Peterburg made multiple false and misleading statements in connection with the acquisition’s aftermath, causing the price of Teva’s...

To view the full article, register now.