Allied Can't Recoup $8M FTC Defense Costs, 9th Circ. Affirms

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a district court's ruling that Allied World National Assurance Co. cannot pursue reimbursement for the nearly $8 million it spent defending St. Luke's Health System Ltd. in a Federal Trade Commission antitrust suit, finding that an exclusion in the hospital's policy doesn't apply to the fees.



Allied had told the appellate court that an Idaho federal judge wrongly left it holding the bag for the hospital's defense costs because of a "simple misunderstanding" of the phrase "financial advantage" as it...

To view the full article, register now.