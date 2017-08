Fidelity Seeks TRO Against Adviser Who Left For JPMorgan

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Fidelity Investments urged a California federal judge on Wednesday to order one of its former employees who moved to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to stop trying to lure his old clients to his new firm, saying he appears to have stolen confidential information.



The company sued Brett Rocine and his new employer earlier this week in an effort to spur a speedy arbitration proceeding with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which requires a temporary restraining order. In July and August, Fidelity said, six clients said Rocine...

