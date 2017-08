Amarin Calls For ITC Investigation Of Omega-3 Supplements

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Amarin Pharma Inc. asked the U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday to investigate more than a dozen drug producers worldwide that it accused of falsely labelling their allegedly unapproved new drugs containing synthetically produced omega-3 acids as “dietary supplements.”



In its complaint, Amarin claimed that the companies had engaged in unfair trade practices and competition under the Tariff Act, the Lanham Act and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by misleading consumers about the true nature of their drugs. Amarin also asserted that the companies...

